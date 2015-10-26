(Adds breakout of export-import volumes and values from report)

SAO PAULO Oct 26 The movement of goods through Brazil's main Port of Santos is forecast to surpass the 2013 record of 114 million tonnes by the end of this year, as a favorable exchange rate sparks exports, the state-run company Codesp that manages the port said on Monday.

In a report by Codesp, Director President Angelino Caputo e Oliveira said the depreciation of the real against the dollar has favored the export of agricultural commodities such as soy. The real is down 32 percent against the dollar in 2015.

Cargo flowing through Santos through September at 88.6 million tonnes is up nearly 7 percent from the same period last year and September movement set a record at 11.3 million tonnes, up 18 percent from a year ago.

Exports alone grew 28 percent from a year ago in September to 8.2 million tonnes and are up 11 percent for the year so far at nearly 64 million tonnes, Codesp said.

Imports are down 4 percent in September from a year ago at 2.7 million tonnes and are down 3 percent since the start of 2015 at 24.7 million tonnes.

The rise in exports and drop in imports through the country's main port underscores the deepening economic crisis here as well as the government's hopes that an improved trade surplus will help to lessen the deficit in public accounts.

Long haul container movement, which accounts for 20 percent of movement through Santos, was up 2 percent from the January-September period of last year.

Santos accounted for 27 percent of Brazil's total trade balance so far this year. Exports from Santos amounted to $37.5 billion compared with $144.5 billion nationally. And imports totaled $38 billion of Brazil's total $134 billion.

China accounted for 16.1 percent of Santos trade, followed by the United States at 13.5 percent. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)