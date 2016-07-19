SAO PAULO, July 19 A Brazilian judge ordered
wireless phone carriers to block access to Facebook Inc's
WhatsApp indefinitely, starting on Tuesday, the third such
incident against the popular phone messaging app in eight
months.
The decision by Judge Daniela Barbosa Assunção de Souza in
the southeastern state of Rio de Janeiro applies to Brazil's
five wireless carriers. The reason for the order was not known
due to legal secrecy in an ongoing case, and will only be lifted
once Facebook surrenders data, Souza's office said.
São Paulo-based representatives at WhatsApp, which is owned
by Facebook Inc, as well as the Brazilian five carriers -
Telefonica Brasil SA, América Móvil SAB's Claro, TIM
Participações SA, Oi SA and Nextel Participações SA - did not
have an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Additional reporting by Ropdrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)