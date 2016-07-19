Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
SAO PAULO, July 19 Brazil's Federal Surpreme Court on Tuesday suspended a ruling by a low-tier judge ordering wireless phone carriers to block access to Facebook Inc's WhatsApp, the third such decision against the popular phone messaging app in eight months. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.