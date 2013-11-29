BRASILIA Nov 28 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA
, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp,
said on Thursday it had agreed to pay 560.45 million reais
($241.12 million) in back taxes to the government to settle a
corporate tax dispute.
Fibria is the latest Brazilian company to accept a
government offer to reduce a disputed tax bill. Mining giant
Vale SA on Wednesday said it would pay 22.325 billion
reais in taxes on profit from overseas operations.
President Dilma Rousseff is relying on such settlements to
beef up government accounts to meet a key fiscal goal, which is
under heavy scrutiny from investors.
The rapid erosion of Brazil's finances this year has
triggered alarm in financial markets, raising fears of a
sovereign rating downgrade next year that could scare off
investors and undermine a timid recovery in Latin America's
largest economy.
Fibria said in a filling that the impact of the tax payment
would be recorded in its results for the fourth quarter of this
year.
Fibria has been struggling for over a year to cut its debt,
which has battered results as a volatile exchange rate drives up
foreign debt-servicing costs.
Fibria reported third-quarter net income of 57 million
reais, up from a loss of 212 million reais a year earlier but
below the average forecast of 133 million reais in a Reuters
survey of six analysts.