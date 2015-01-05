SAO PAULO Jan 5 Mergers and acquisitions in
Brazil should gain steam in coming months as a slumping currency
and lower asset prices prompted foreign companies and investment
funds to spend $33.1 billion on takeovers in Latin America's
largest economy last quarter.
A stagnant economy and a 12.5 percent tumble in Brazil's
currency last year drove down asset prices and narrowed the gap
between asking prices and bids, bankers said. That helped spur
some robust dealmaking activity on complex deals like spinoffs,
de-listings and debt restructurings, a trend that bankers expect
again in 2015.
Last year, companies announced $77.07 billion worth of
corporate takeovers in Brazil, the largest amount since 2011, a
Thomson Reuters report on M&A activity showed on Monday. Some
553 deals were announced last year, down from 633 in 2013.
Credit Suisse Group AG and Itaú BBA, Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA's wholesale and investment
banking unit, topped last year's rankings in terms of value and
number of deals, respectively.
Strategic buyers such as SBM Offshore NV raised
their exposure to Brazil with a few acquisitions. Private-equity
firms such as Advent International Corp also went on the prowl,
snapping up targets in sectors from technology to education and
consumer goods.
"It was a tough year but the resilience we saw on the M&A
front in recent months showed how mature Brazil has become as a
destination for M&A," said Fabio Mourão, Credit Suisse's
investment banking head for Brazil. "Even though 2015 looks
challenging, we are excited about the deal flow."
The fourth quarter's 63 percent jump in quarterly M&A
announcements, as measured against the third quarter, came as
President Dilma Rousseff was narrowly re-elected on Oct.
26. Investors remain skeptical over Rousseff's ability to
reverse a four years of economic sluggishness and revive
confidence.
While some bankers expect Rousseff to implement more
business-friendly policies, others fear that her penchant for
intervening in the economy could further hamper investment and
capital markets activity.
PRICE GAP
The retraction in valuations after years of exuberance will
allow buyout and sovereign wealth funds to snap up takeover
targets for less, said Ricardo Lacerda, chief executive officer
of BR Partners Banco do Investimento SA.
The retraction in valuations should also allow industrial
and services companies to make more competitive bids, "which is
pretty good for our M&A market," Lacerda added.
Sectors that are likely to see robust M&A activity include
telecommunications, where consolidation is underway, and sugar
and ethanol, where years of low prices as well as rampant
debt-taking could lead to some mergers, bankers said.
A graft scandal involving state-run oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA and contractors could also lead to some
debt restructurings, asset sales and combinations, they added.
Fees for M&A advisory work, however, are unlikely to recover
significantly from last year's tumble, bankers said. Itaú BBA's
Jean-Marc Etlin said last month that Brazil's share of the
region's total fee pool - which includes M&A as well as stock
and bond sales - slipped to a record-low 34 percent last year.
