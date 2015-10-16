Georgia's c.bank raises minimum supervisory capital to 50 mln lari
TBILISI, May 5 Georgia's central bank raised a minimum supervisory capital for commercial banks to 50 million lari ($20.5 mln) from 12 million lari, the central bank said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Oct 16 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy did not ask to step down on Friday, his office said in a statement, following reports he was planning to do so earlier in the day.
In a statement, the finance ministry said that Levy continues to "work for his country." Veja magazine's Radar column reported, without saying how it obtained the information, that Levy planned to tender his resignation at a meeting with President Dilma Rousseff early this afternoon. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
PRAGUE, May 5 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka reversed his decision to resign on Friday, saying he would instead seek the removal of Finance Minister Andrej Babis, his main political rival, to end a dispute in the centre-left government.