UPDATE 3-KKR-led group ups ante in bidding war for Australia's Tatts lotto
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
BRASILIA Oct 31 Brazil's Treasury chief Arno Augustin on Friday said the government will lower its fiscal target for 2014 as revenues fall more than anticipated.
Speaking to reporters, Augustin said the government would await September primary budget data before deciding on the new target. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
April 19 Electronics payments provider Paytm is in talks with Japan's SoftBank Group to raise $1.2 to $1.5 billion in cash, making the latter one of the largest shareholders in the fintech start-up, Mint newspaper reported on Wednesday citing sources.