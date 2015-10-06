BRASILIA Oct 6 Brazil's Congress postponed
until Wednesday voting on whether to uphold or overrule
President Dilma Rousseff's vetoes of two bills that would raise
government spending in coming years, congressional officials
said on Tuesday.
The vetoes are crucial for Rousseff's effort to balance
Brazil's overdrawn fiscal accounts and their fate will be an
important first test of her attempt to muster more support in
Congress through last week's cabinet reshuffle.
($1 = 3.8462 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)