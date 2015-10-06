BRASILIA Oct 6 Brazil's Congress postponed until Wednesday voting on whether to uphold or overrule President Dilma Rousseff's vetoes of two bills that would raise government spending in coming years, congressional officials said on Tuesday.

The vetoes are crucial for Rousseff's effort to balance Brazil's overdrawn fiscal accounts and their fate will be an important first test of her attempt to muster more support in Congress through last week's cabinet reshuffle.

