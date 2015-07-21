BRASILIA, July 21 Brazil's government may further cut its budget to strengthen its finances after a sharp drop in tax revenues, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday without ruling out the possibility of lowering that target.

"The government is fully aware that a change to the target is not an end to the fiscal adjustment process," he told reporters in Brasilia. "Quite the opposite, it means you need to continue with the adjustment."

He said that the government is discussing whether to review the target of 1.1 percent of the gross domestic product. A decision is expected to be taken by Wednesday when the government releases its bi-monthly fiscal performance report. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)