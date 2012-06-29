UPDATE 1-Greece targeting sub-5 percent yields for market return
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
BRASILIA, June 29 The Brazilian central bank raised its 2012 forecast for the country's overall budget deficit to 1.4 percent from 1.2 percent, a senior bank official said on Friday.
The overall budget balance, which includes interest payments, had a deficit of 16.064 billion reais ($7.9 billion) in May.
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
* Royce & Associates LP reports 13.61 percent passive stake in Supreme Industries Inc as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBWscd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)