BRASILIA Aug 26 Brazil's government expects to raise more than 1.7 billion reais ($472 million) through the sale of state-owned properties, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Wednesday.

The sales are part of President Dilma Rousseff's effort to find new sources of revenue to shore up the federal budget and fend off a sovereign credit rating downgrade.

The auctions will begin with 20 properties this year, Barbosa told journalists, and 119 more could be auctioned in 2016, depending on market conditions.

Some of the money from those sales will go to constructing government buildings to save paying rent, he added.

