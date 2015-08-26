(Adds minister comments, details and context)

BRASILIA Aug 26 Brazil's government expects to raise more than 1.7 billion reais ($472 million) through the sale of state-owned properties in 2016, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Wednesday.

The sales are part of President Dilma Rousseff's effort to find new sources of revenue to shore up the federal budget and fend off a sovereign credit rating downgrade.

"We are going through a fiscal overhaul that includes an improvement in the management of our patrimony," Barbosa said.

The government plans to auction 119 properties in 2016 to raise about 1.7 billion reais. The divestment will begin with the auction of 20 properties this year that could yield about 95 million reais, Barbosa said.

Some of the money from those sales will go to constructing government buildings to save paying rent, he added.

Barbosa said that the government is evaluating public programs and will announce cuts to them when it releases its 2016 national budget bill on Aug. 31.

The government will maintain its primary surplus target of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2016, Barbosa said. Many economists doubt the government can reach that target as tax revenues plummet.

($1 = 3.60 Brazilian reais)