BRASILIA May 31 Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus of 14.240 billion reais in April, the central bank said on Thursday.

In the 12 months through April, the primary surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - was equivalent to 3.11 percent of gross domestic product, down from 3.22 percent in March.

The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.