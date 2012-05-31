UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse to cut jobs as it pares back in London
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London (Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
BRASILIA May 31 Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus of 14.240 billion reais in April, the central bank said on Thursday.
In the 12 months through April, the primary surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - was equivalent to 3.11 percent of gross domestic product, down from 3.22 percent in March.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London (Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
LIMA, June 8 Peru's trade surplus widened to $66 million in April from $57 million in April 2016, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by G Crosse)