* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
BRASILIA Aug 31 Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus of 5.570 billion reais in July, the central bank said on Friday.
In the 12 months through July, the primary surplus, which excludes debt servicing costs, was equivalent to 2.51 percent of gross domestic product, down from 2.71 percent in June.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: