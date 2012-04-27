* Primary budget surplus inches up to 10.4 bln reais

* Fiscal restraint key to lower interest rates

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, April 27 Brazil's primary budget surplus rose in March from the prior month, the central bank said on Friday, highlighting President Dilma Rousseff's push for fiscal restraint as the central bank may test new lows for its benchmark interest rates.

Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus of 10.442 billion reais in March ($5.55 billion), up from 9.51 billion reais in the prior month.

The result was lower than the median market forecast of 12.6 billion reais in a Reuters poll.

In the 12 months through March, the primary surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - was equivalent to 3.22 percent of gross domestic product, down from 3.33 percent in February.

The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.

Rousseff has vowed to meet a primary surplus target of 3.11 percent this year despite cutting taxes and boosting subsidized lending to struggling industries in the world's No 6 economy. State development bank BNDES gives out billions of dollars in loans at below-market interest rates to companies.

The career economist wants to maintain fiscal discipline to allow the central bank to keep cutting the so-called Selic rate, which is near all-time lows.

The government reached its savings target last year thanks in part to record tax revenues and slower public spending.

Brazil plans to freeze 55 billion reais ($32 billion) in spending from this year's budget, a move that many economists say will help the government hit its primary budget surplus target of 139 billion reais.

The fiscal data released on Friday encompasses the public sector, including federal, state and local governments as well as some government-owned companies.

Overall budget balance, which includes interest payments, had a deficit of 10.595 billion reais ($5.6 billion).