* Primary surplus jumps in July from June on dividends
* July surplus lower than previous year as tax revenues fall
* Shrinking surplus casts shadow over 2012 primary target
By Luciana Otoni and Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, Aug 31 Brazil's primary budget surplus
rose in July from June, but shrank sharply from a year ago as a
slowing economy curbed tax collection, raising the specter of
the government failing to achieve its fiscal target this year.
Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus
of 5.570 billion reais ($2.72 trillion)in July, the
central bank said on Friday, above the 2.794 billion reais
registered in June. The primary surplus was 13.78 billion reais
in July of 2011.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by
investors because it measures a country's ability to service its
debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditure,
before interest payments are taken into account.
A shrinking primary surplus has raised doubts on whether
the government can hit its surplus target this year, which is an
indicator of how much the government is saving to keep inflation
at bay and allow the central bank to cut interest rates.
But Finance Minister Guido Mantega said later on Friday that
the raft of tax breaks will not compromise the government's
fiscal target this year.
The fall in the surplus also reflects the weak state of the
Brazilian economy, which has dragged down the government's tax
intake from last year.
Brazil's economy disappointed again in the second quarter
with growth of just 0.4 percent compared with the first quarter,
official data showed on Friday.
To make up for that lost tax revenue, the government is
moving to increase its intake of dividends from state-owned
companies like the country's massive development bank BNDES.
The head of the Brazilian Treasury Arno Augustin said
earlier this week that the government is sticking to its 2012
estimate for dividend transfers at 26.5 billion reais despite
weaker results from some state-run enterprises. State-owned oil
giant Petrobras posted its first quarterly loss in
more than 13 years in the second quarter.
A recovering economy should boost tax revenues in the second
half of the year to help the government achieve its primary
surplus target, Augustin said.
Still, he acknowledged that the government's top priority
now is to stimulate the sluggish economy via counter-cyclical
measures even if that reduces tax revenues further.
The government on Wednesday unveiled stimulus measures to
bolster investment and consumption. That extra stimulus will
cost the government 5.5 billion reais in tax revenues between
2012 and 2013.
The measure were the latest in a string of similar stimulus
packages that aim to bolster an economy that has nearly grounded
to a halt since 2011 on a weaker local industry and anemic
investment.
President Dilma Rousseff has vowed to maintain fiscal
discipline despite the slowdown. She has resisted pressure from
thousands of striking public employees to raise salaries,
forcing them to take more moderate wage hikes.
The government targets a primary surplus of 3.1 percent of
gross domestic product this year, or about 139 billion reais.
In the 12 months through July, the primary surplus, which
excludes debt servicing costs, was equivalent to 2.51 percent of
gross domestic product, down from 2.71 percent in June.
The government central primary budget surplus more than
tripled to 3.98 billion reais in July from June, according to
government data released on Wednesday.