By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Jan 3 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's government pledged on Friday to keep spending under
control this year despite a general election and sought to calm
market jitters over a possible credit downgrade with healthy
fiscal results for 2013.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said Brazil's central
government exceeded its primary fiscal surplus target for 2013
of 73 billion reais ($30.47 billion) thanks to higher tax
collection and stronger economic growth. The primary surplus is
the excess of revenue over expenditure before debt payments.
Preliminary data shows that the government's primary surplus
totaled about 75 billion reais for the year, a little more than
1.5 percent of gross domestic product, Mantega said.
The government brought forward the announcement of 2013
fiscal results to soothe markets' anxiety over the financial
soundness of the world's seventh largest economy.
"It would not be good to keep analyst expectations hanging
until the end of January. This will calm nerves," Mantega said
in a news conference, adding that the Brazilian economy is on
the upswing with investment and consumption on the rise.
The South American nation, however, is not expected to meet
its consolidated primary fiscal target, which includes state and
city governments, which was set at 111 billion reais for 2013.
The primary surplus helps show how much money the government can
set aside to pay maturing debt without borrowing more. It is
watched closely by investors as a gauge of fiscal health.
Brazil's public finances have been deteriorating since its
once-booming economy slowed to a crawl two years ago. Economists
do not expect the Rousseff administration to rein in spending as
October's presidential election approaches. She is widely
expected to seek a second term.
In 2013, Rousseff relied heavily on billions of dollars in
extraordinary revenue from corporate back-tax settlements and
bonuses from oil-rights auctions to make up for weak fiscal
results, a situation that has worried investors and raised the
specter of a credit downgrade.
Mantega said Rousseff's government is committed to keeping
spending under control in 2014 and will announce annual
budget-freeze details in February. Brazil will pursue a primary
budget surplus target for this year that will keep its debt/GDP
ratio on a downward path, he said.
"Tax collection is growing in the last few months, despite
the tax cuts we made, reflecting the increase in economic
activity," Mantega said. He said tax revenue in December was a
record.
Investments in the Brazilian economy grew around 6.5 percent
in 2013 and investment as a percentage of GDP ended the year
above 19 percent, Mantega said. He said infrastructure
concessions will drive up investment in 2014.
MOVING TARGET
Rousseff's government lowered its consolidated primary
surplus target for 2013 as it granted tax breaks to boost
growth. It also increased public spending savings and put
pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates to contain
inflation, a move that caused debt costs to rise.
It started with a goal of 3.1 percent of GDP and cut that to
2.3 percent, but will likely come in at around 2 pct.
Facing spending pressures in an election year, the
government plans to announced a consolidated primary surplus
goal of about 2 pct of GDP for 2014, government officials told
Reuters.
That figure is considered enough to keep Brazil's net debt,
which excludes international reserves, on the downward path of
recent years. The country's net debt has almost halved in the
last decade to 33.9 percent of GDP in November.
Rousseff has promised to rein in spending. However, many
economists believe Brazil needs deep reforms to slash current
expenditures and lower future pension payments, which some see
as a time bomb in a country whose work force is growing older.
Brazil missed its primary surplus goal in 2012. A series of
accounting changes were used to improve government fiscal
numbers but undermined the credibility of Rousseff's economic
team.
Standard & Poor's put Brazil's rating on negative outlook in
June, and Moody's lowered its outlook from positive to stable in
October, citing deteriorating debt and investment ratios and
slow growth.
Brazil is currently rated "Baa2" by Moody's and "BBB" by
Standard & Poor's. Under both systems, Brazil's rating would
have to drop two notches to lose its investment-grade status.
Many large investors can only invest in investment-grade
securities and lower-rated debt usually pays higher interest.