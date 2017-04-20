SAO PAULO, April 20 The world's largest meatpacker JBS SA will next week resume slaughtering at six out of 10 beef processing units after sending workers on temporary leave earlier this month, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Another four units will restart operations on May 2 after "reforms, operating adjustments and the modernization of equipment" is concluded, the company said.

JBS put workers on leave at ten out of 36 cattle slaughtering units on April 3 in a bid to adjust capacity amid a food security scandal that rocked the domestic industry and caused importers to temporarily stop buying Brazilian meats.

When the plants were shut, JBS said workers would be put on leave for 20 days, extendable for another 10.

Shares rose 0.3 percent in early morning trading, to 10.17 reais, at the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

On April 24, JBS will resume operations at Nova Andradina, Senador Canedo, Alta Floresta, Juína, Pedra Preta and Tucumã. On May 2, JBS will be slaughtering again at Lins, Anastácio, Naviraí and Diamantino, the statement said. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Nick Zieminski)