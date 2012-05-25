* Rousseff restores some specific forest cover requirements
* Bill has been tug of war between environment, farmer
lobbies
* Rousseff's changes still face hurdle of Congressional vote
By Peter Murphy
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff on Friday vetoed divisive elements of a new law that
relaxes the forest cover farmers must preserve on their land,
taking a stand against the agricultural lobby that pushed a more
lenient version through Congress.
The so-called forest code pits the powerful farming lobby,
which wants to ensure that farmers can plant as they see fit on
their land, against environmentalists and much of Brazilian
society who want landowners who cleared vast swathes of forest
illegally to be held accountable.
In all, Rousseff vetoed 12 articles in the law, one of the
most controversial pieces of legislation to pass Brazil's
Congress in recent years.
Rousseff must now send the bill back to Congress, which
could override her vetoes with an absolute majority, meaning
over 50 percent of the membership.
Agriculture is a major source of both employment and
economic growth, with the country a major producer and exporter
of soybeans, sugar, coffee, cotton, oranges and ethanol made
from sugarcane.
Green campaigners oppose making changes to the existing land
use laws, arguing a new law will let landowners off the hook
after clearing vast swathes of land illegally over decades,
including in the ecologically rich Amazon rainforest.
With the Rio+20 summit by the United Nations on sustainable
development in Rio de Janeiro just weeks away, presidency
sources say Rousseff has been burning the midnight oil to weed
out the most objectionable parts of the bill and avoid a
perception that the government was offering an amnesty those
responsible for illegal forest felling.
On Friday, Rousseff effectively overruled the law that
legislators close to the farming sector pushed through the lower
house of Congress, restoring specific requirements for how much
forest must be maintained on the banks of larger rivers to
prevent soil erosion and chemical runoff into waterways.
The government plans to provide full details of the vetoes
on Monday, Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira and
Agriculture Minister Mendes Ribeiro said at a news conference in
Brasilia.
Teixeira said the changes restored the original spirit of
the law, which emerged from painstaking negotiations between the
environment and agriculture ministries.
New elements introduced by the lower house's farming lobby
last month could have significantly softened mandatory forest
coverage requirements, a prospect that angered environmentalists
and sparked demonstrations as well as a "Veto it, Dilma"
campaign on social networks.
"All of the principles in the government's proposal have
been restored," Teixeira said. "There will be no amnesty."
Rousseff's changes put the onus on larger-scale farmers to
replace a larger portion of their missing forest cover, while
there would be a sliding scale for small properties, which
Teixeira said were less able to spare land for forest cover.
MORE FOOD FROM LESS LAND
Brazil's forest code will continue to require that growers
maintain forest coverage equating to 20 percent of the farm's
area in much of the southeast, 35 percent in Savannah areas and
80 percent in the hot and humid Amazon.
The new code will soften the requirements of the original
law by allowing separate mandatory coverage of hilltops and
riversides to count toward this coverage and enable those who
cleared land to lease forested land nearby as a substitute.
Environmental campaigners including Greenpeace and the World
Wildlife Fund (WWF) said they were disappointed Rousseff did not
veto the bill entirely instead of partially, and said details of
numerous changes she has made have yet to be made public.
They say the new bill could provide incentives for further
illegal deforesting by letting off those who have cleared land
until now without authorization and by requiring a lesser amount
be restored. They also question whether the government can
efficiently enforce the law in a developing country of
continental dimensions.
The new bill could be a major set back in their view to the
progress Brazil has made in reducing deforestation in the
Amazon, where 6,200 square km (2,393 square miles) of forest
were illegally felled last year, according to official data,
down from a 1995 peak of 29,000 square km.
"President Rousseff's statement today creates an uncertain
future for Brazilian forests, considering the Congress could
still cut forest protections even further," said Jim Leape,
WWF's international director general.
Ribeiro, the agriculture minister, said the bill as it now
stood would now likely result in a net loss of the total
privately owned area farmers can produce on. However, he said
Brazil's steadily rising yields would eventually compensate.
The country's admired public agricultural research
institute, Embrapa, has been a key force in raising crop yields
and turning the country into the No. 2 producer of soybeans.
"It's obvious that some productive area could be lost. If
you look at ... the question of productivity we see that this is
increasing along with the area planted because of research which
is fundamental in agriculture," Ribeiro said.
(Additional reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Ana Flor
in Brasilia, and Brian Winter in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)