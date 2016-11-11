(Updates to close)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO Nov 11 The Brazilian real posted its
worst three-day loss since 2008 on Friday even after the central
bank stepped up currency interventions amid lingering concerns
over the win of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
The real weakened nearly 7 percent since Trump was
elected on Tuesday. The currency closed at its weakest since
June, just shy of 1 percent lower on Friday at 3.3912 to the
dollar.
Trump's pledges of tax cuts and heavy public spending also
fostered concerns that U.S. rates could rise more than expected
in the coming months, draining capital away from high-yielding
emerging markets.
Yields on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose 38
basis points on the week for its biggest weekly increase since
January 2009, boosted by higher inflation expectations.
Traders also fear a global trade shock if he makes good on
promises to review U.S. trade accords.
The sharp currency move put Brazil's central bank on alert,
driving it to suspend its daily auctions of reverse currency
swaps, which function like dollar purchases by investors for
future delivery.
Early on Friday, the central bank sold new traditional swaps
in order to roll over the $6.5 billion contracts maturing next
month, the first time it has done this since April. Investors
often purchase currency swaps in order to hedge against the
possibility of a weaker real.
Then in the afternoon, the bank offered two fresh lots of
traditional swaps, not intended to roll over existing maturing
positions, in an effort to counter volatility on the exchange
market.
The bank had used those contracts to reduce the amount of
costly traditional currency swaps, equivalent to future dollar
sales, on its balance sheet to $24 billion from over $100
billion late last year.
"It shows that the current board is not dogmatic and has the
ability to adapt to different market regimes," BNP Paribas
strategists said. "It goes in line with the goal of smoothing
out FX variations and containing excessive volatility."
The central bank sold all 15,000 swaps offered in the
rollover auction, effectively injecting $750 million in
additional market liquidity, leading the real to slightly pare
losses to 3.41 per dollar.
Some traders said the prospect of higher U.S. rates could
also make the central bank think twice before cutting rates
sharply in the coming months.
Analysts at Itaú Unibanco now expect the bank to cut the
benchmark Selic rate by 25 basis points in its November meeting
from 50 basis points previously. Reuters calculations showed
rate futures prices were consistent with a 25 basis point cut.
The real has strengthened 15 percent so far this year, among
the world's best-performing currencies, as traders bet President
Michel Temer would manage to rein in spending and curb debt
growth.
Concerns that Temer could face legal action over a donation
from builder Andrade Gutierrez during the 2014 campaign of
ousted President Dilma Rousseff, also weighed on the real. Temer
was vice president under Rousseff.
Rousseff faces an investigation by an electoral court
calling for the cancellation of her 2014 victory due to illegal
campaign donations. Her lawyers argue that any decision by the
court should also apply to Temer.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Shumaker)