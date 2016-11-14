SAO PAULO Nov 14 The Brazilian real slumped for
a fourth straight day on Thursday, as concern over U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump and higher U.S. yields drove the
central bank to intervene.
Rates paid on U.S. Treasury debt surged on fears
that Trump's pledges of heavy infrastructure spending and tax
cuts could boost inflation and force the Federal Reserve to
raise U.S. rates by more than expected.
The real weakened as much as 2.4 percent to 3.47 to
the dollar, extending losses to 8.9 percent in four days.
Low trading volumes before a local holiday magnified
currency moves, with the real weakening more than the Mexican
peso even after Brazil's central bank took
strong action to curb volatility.
The central bank will sell on Monday as much as $750 million
worth of traditional currency swaps, which function like selling
dollars to investors for future delivery, to roll over contracts
maturing next month.
HSBC analysts led by André de Silva said they expect
Brazilian markets to calm down sooner rather than later as
traders focus on prospects of structural reform. "Indeed, this
may come as soon as 30 November with another rate cut," they
wrote in a report.
Rates paid on Brazilian interest rate futures <0#2DIJ:> rose
sharply, but remained consistent with expectations of a 25 basis
point cut in this month's central bank policy meeting, according
to Reuters calculations.
Traders also cited concerns over an investigation in
Brazil's top electoral court over potentially illegal donations
to ousted President Dilma Rousseff's 2014 campaign.
Some fear the court could decide to annul Rousseff's entire
ticket, removing current President Michel Temer, who ran as her
vice president, from office.
