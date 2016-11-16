SAO PAULO Nov 16 The Brazilian real firmed on
Wednesday as government intervention helped the currency snap a
four-day losing streak triggered by U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's surprise victory.
The real rallied as much as 1.1 percent before
trimming gains to trade 0.5 percent higher at 3.42 reais, buoyed
by steps taken by the central bank and the National Treasury to
stanch the sell-off.
"The central bank and the Treasury are doing their best to
show they're ready to act if markets go haywire," said Paulo
Nepomuceno, head of fixed-income trading at Coinvalores
brokerage.
"That is helping brighten investor sentiment after four days
of panic throughout Brazilian markets," he added.
The cost to annually insure Brazilian debt against default
for five years, narrowed to 309 basis points on
Wednesday from 329 basis points on Monday ahead of a local
market holiday on Tuesday.
Emerging market currencies tumbled following Trump's Nov. 8
election on concerns that his pledges of heavy infrastructure
spending and tax cuts could drive the Federal Reserve to
increase interest rates faster than previously expected. A rise
in U.S. rates could drain funds away from higher-yielding
emerging market assets.
Traders also feared a global trade shock as he has promised
to review terms of trade accords the United States is part of.
The real fell 7.9 percent after the Nov. 8 election through
Monday, its steepest four-day fall in five years.
The sell-off led Brazil's central bank to step up market
intervention selling almost $4 billion worth of currency swaps,
which function like selling dollars to investors for future
delivery, from Friday through Wednesday.
Nearly $1.5 billion of the swaps were new issues. The
remaining $2.5 billion of the contracts will roll over some of
the $6.5 billion in swaps maturing in December.
The bank also halted daily sales of reverse currency swaps,
equivalent to future dollar purchases.
After the market close on Monday, the National Treasury
announced it would also take action to stem market volatility,
offering to repurchase real-denominated federal bonds between
Wednesday and Friday and halting the auction of new bonds this
week.
The Treasury repurchased 445,300 fixed-rate coupon-bearing
reais bonds known as NTN-Fs on Wednesday, out of a total offer
of 1 million bonds.
Yields on fixed-rate bonds and rate future
contracts <0#2DIJ:> fell after widening sharply over the last
four trading days.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)