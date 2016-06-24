TREASURIES-Yield rise as stocks gain, political concerns remain

(Recasts with yields rising) * Trump allegations raise doubts about tax cuts, new spending * Brazilian stock plunge boosts safety buying of U.S. bonds * U.S. two-, 10-year yield curve flattest since October By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. Treasury yields rose from one-month lows on Thursday as stocks recovered from Wednesday’s dramatic drop, reducing demand for safe-haven bonds. Uncertainty arising from allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump