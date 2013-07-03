RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 Brazil's central bank on
Wednesday said it removed a 360-day limit for repayment of
trade-finance that gives exporters up-front cash for their
products before the overseas customer receives their goods or
pays for them.
Brazil had imposed the restrictions when strong inflows of
capital caused the country's currency, the real, to soar against
the dollar. The real, though, has lost more than 10 percent in
the last three months. That makes it the second-worst performer
against the dollar in the period among the world's 36
most-traded currencies, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The trade lines help increase the flow of dollars to the
economy, pressuring the real to gain against the U.S. currency.
By restricting the repayment period, it reduced the availability
of dollars in the economy available for speculation against the
real.
The central bank faces the challenge of the real's decline
and the potential impact that may have on inflation and on the
ability of Brazilian companies to generate local-currency
revenue to pay dollar-denominated debts.
