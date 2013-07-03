RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 Brazil's central bank on Wednesday said it removed a 360-day limit for repayment of trade-finance that gives exporters up-front cash for their products before the overseas customer receives their goods or pays for them.

Brazil had imposed the restrictions when strong inflows of capital caused the country's currency, the real, to soar against the dollar. The real, though, has lost more than 10 percent in the last three months. That makes it the second-worst performer against the dollar in the period among the world's 36 most-traded currencies, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The trade lines help increase the flow of dollars to the economy, pressuring the real to gain against the U.S. currency. By restricting the repayment period, it reduced the availability of dollars in the economy available for speculation against the real.

The central bank faces the challenge of the real's decline and the potential impact that may have on inflation and on the ability of Brazilian companies to generate local-currency revenue to pay dollar-denominated debts.

