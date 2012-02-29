SAO PAULO Feb 29 Brazil's central bank sold 76.25 percent of the reverse currency swaps offered at an auction on Wednesday, as the government tries to keep Brazil's currency from appreciating beyond the 1.7 per dollar mark.

The central bank sold 30,500 of 40,000 reverse currency swaps on offer in the auction.

Brazil's real weakened 0.08 percent to 1.6994 reais per U.S. dollar shortly after the announcement.