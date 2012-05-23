BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management files an amended complaint against Airbnb
* Apartment Investment and Management Co- filed an amended complaint against Airbnb in superior court of California
SAO PAULO May 23 Brazil's central bank sold $1.3 billion in swap contracts at auction on Wednesday, stemming a sharp loss in its local currency amid renewed concerns over Greece's permanence in the euro zone.
The bank sold 26,400 swaps, or 33 percent of 80,000 contracts on offer. The contracts sold mature on July 2 and August 1.
Brazil's currency, the real, gained shortly after the auction and was trading 0.46 percent stronger at 2.0695 reais per U.S. dollar.
* Apartment Investment and Management Co- filed an amended complaint against Airbnb in superior court of California
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately