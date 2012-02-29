* Central bank ratchets up attack on stronger real
* Brazil sells 76 percent of reverse swaps at auction
* Real bucks regional FX firming after ECB cash injection
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Feb 29 Brazil's central bank
offered reverse currency swaps and bought dollars in the spot
market on Wednesday, keeping Brazil's currency from appreciating
beyond the 1.70 per dollar mark.
The real, which had firmed to 1.6860 in early trading, its
strongest in four months, weakened after the intervention to
1.7138.
The intervention allowed Brazil's real to avoid the
surge seen in other Latin American currencies following the
European Central Bank's (ECB) offer of 530 billion euros of
cheap finance to Europe's troubled banks.
The real has gained more than 9 percent since the beginning
of the year on the back of massive inflows from investors
seeking higher returns than they can get in more developed
markets. Brazil's benchmark interest rate is 10.5 percent. In
the United States the equivalent rate is zero to 0.25 percent.
The ECB's capital injection pumped even more low cost
capital into world markets. Much of it is expected to move to
higher-risk and higher-return assets in places such as Latin
America.
A stronger Brazilian real has made the country's exports
more expensive and hurt the competitiveness of local
manufactuers prompting the Brazilian government to act.
The central bank sold 30,500, or 76 percent, of the 40,000
reverse currency swaps on offer in the auction for a financial
value of about $1.5 billion. The contracts mimic the purchase of
dollars in futures markets.
The bank sold 20,000, 32-day reverse swaps maturing April 2,
99.9661 percent of face value for a nominal yield of 0.3941
percent and financial value of $999.7 million.
It also sold 10,500, 123-day reverse swaps maturing July 2,
at 99.6850 percent of face value for a nominal yield of 0.9408
percent and financial value of $523.3 million.
On Wednesday, Brazil's real underperformed the Mexican
and the Colombian pesos , which rose 0.5 and 0.15
percent to the U.S. dollar.
Earlier this month, the central bank sold only 3,500
contracts in a similar operation. It also bought U.S. dollar
forwards and intervened in the local spot market.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday that
those auctions helped prevent the real from strengthening too
much. National Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin also said that
the country's sovereign wealth fund could buy dollars.
Brazil's speeding economic growth has been attracting
foreign investments in infrastructure, bonds and equities. Its
10.5-percent benchmark interest rates also lures investors.,
The govenrnment is pursuing a tighter fiscal policy to pave
the way for single-digit rates.
European Central Bank's push to shield its financial system
by lending more than 1 trillion euros to banks made cheap money
even more available in global markets.