SAO PAULO, June 5 Brazil's central bank sold $1.38 billion in currency swap contracts in an auction on Wednesday in an attempt to curb volatility following the removal of a financial transactions tax on fixed income investments.

The bank sold 27,500 of the 40,000 swap contracts on offer, which mature on July 1. Brazil's currency, the real, was trading nearly unchanged at 2.1293 reais per U.S. dollar shortly after the auction.