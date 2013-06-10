SAO PAULO, June 10 Brazil's central bank sold $996.1 million in currency swap contracts in an auction on Monday, helping pare losses in the real.

The bank sold 20,000 of the 40,000 swap contracts on offer, which mature on July 1 and Aug. 1.

Brazil's currency, the real, was trading 0.77 percent weaker at 2.148 reais per U.S. dollar shortly after the auction.