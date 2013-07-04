SAO PAULO, July 4 Brazil's central bank sold $1.26 billion in currency swap contracts in an auction on Thursday in an attempt to strengthen the real.

The bank sold 25,400 of the 30,000 swap contracts on offer, which mature on Nov. 1, 2013.

Brazil's currency, the real, was trading 0.26 percent stronger at 2.2618 reais per U.S. dollar shortly after the auction.