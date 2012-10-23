Solar energy boom turns to bust for Indian manufacturers
* Inferior tech, less access to cheap loans hurt Indian firms
SAO PAULO Oct 23 Brazil's central bank offered on Tuesday to sell up to 60,000 contracts for reverse currency swaps, derivatives designed to weaken the local currency.
The real weakened 0.08 percent to 2.0260 per U.S. dollar right after the announcement.
* Inferior tech, less access to cheap loans hurt Indian firms
DUBAI, June 5 Dubai's stock index dropped 0.7 percent in the first 10 minutes of trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.