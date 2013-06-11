SAO PAULO, June 11 Brazil's central bank held a second traditional currency swap auction on Tuesday in an attempt to strengthen the real.

The central bank offered to sell as many as 40,000 currency swaps, maturing on Aug. 1 and Sept. 2.

The Brazilian currency pared losses shortly after the bank's announcement, trading 0.42 percent weaker at 2.1558 per U.S. dollar.