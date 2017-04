SAO PAULO, June 4 Brazil's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would cut from 360 days to 180 days the minimum maturity of foreign loans without a 6 percent IOF financial tax in order to help domestic banks and companies with fundraising overseas.

Loans of a year or more already avoid paying the IOF tax. Companies borrowing at a maturity of less than six months will continue to pay the 6 percent IOF tax.