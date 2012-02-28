(Adds quotes, background)
BRASILIA Feb 28 Brazil's government could
use its sovereign wealth fund to limit currency gains, but for
now will focus on a strategy of central bank dollar purchases,
National Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin said on Tuesday.
The statement hints at a lower probability of direct dollar
purchases from the Brazilian sovereign fund anytime soon. It
came even as Brazil's currency, the real, strengthened
past the 1.70 per U.S. dollar mark on Tuesday for the first time
in four months, despite recent central bank intervention.
"The sovereign fund can be used to intervene in the currency
market not only with its available resources, but also by using
bonds" in its portfolio, Augustin said. "There is such a
possibility, but we haven't adopted that as of yet. We maintain
our policy of central bank purchases."
The real has gained about 10 percent this year against the
dollar as low interest rates abroad have driven global investors
seeking higher returns to pour money into Brazil. The Brazilian
government has sought to limit the currency's rise because of
the negative effects on exports and competitiveness.
Brazilian s Finance Minister Guido Mantega, who coined the
expression "currency war," has vowed to used Brazil's sovereign
wealth fund "at any time" to intervene in the foreign exchange
market.
In August, Brazil's sovereign fund had 15 billion reais ($9
bln) in assets, according to data released by the country's
securities and exchange regulator.
($1 = 1.7 reais)
