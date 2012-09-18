BRIEF-Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent in order to effect reverse take-over with Idenergie
* Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent for reverse take-over with Idénergie Inc and "spin-out" of resource assets in new company
(Corrects name to Guido in 1st para)
PARIS, Sept 18 The latest round of U.S. quantitative easing will create many problems for emerging countries and Brazil will take action to keep the real from rising in value, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists after a meeting with his French counterpart Pierre Moscovici, Mantega voiced concerns that the further monetary stimulus would lower the value of the dollar and in turn hurt Brazilian competitiveness in export markets.
"We will continue to take measures to keep a devalued real," he said.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent for reverse take-over with Idénergie Inc and "spin-out" of resource assets in new company
BENGALURU, June 7 Gold held steady near its highest in seven months on Wednesday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,293.03 per ounce at 0100 GMT. On Tuesday, it rose 1.1 percent and hit its highest level since November last year at $1,295.97 an ounce. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery d