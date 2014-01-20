SAO PAULO Jan 20 Freight costs in Brazil's
grain belt will likely rise up to 10 percent in the 2013/14 crop
year now under way due to higher diesel fuel prices and a strong
demand for trucks amid a record soybean harvest.
The expected increase comes on top of last season's high
shipping costs, buoyed by a new law that limited the amount of
time truck drivers could be on the road.
"The main problem is the availability of trucks," said
Natalia Trombeta, a researcher for Esalq Log, the logistics
entity of the University of Sao Paulo's agricultural school.
She said she expected prices to rise by 10 percent, about
the same amount that Brazil's soybean output is expected to
increase from last year's record crop.
State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA also
approved three increases in the price of diesel in 2013.
Freight costs peaked last year between March and April, but
Esalq believes prices could hit seasonal highs earlier this
year. Farmers have favored planting a faster growing soybean
variety this year, giving them time to plant another crop of
corn, cotton or even more soy.
In March 2013, freight costs from the top soy growing state
of Mato Grosso to Santos on the coast of Sao Paulo state rose 35
percent from a year earlier to 305 reais ($129) per tonne.
International trading firms who buy grains locally in
Brazil, rather than farmers, suffered the consequences of this
unexpected cost. The National Association of Cereal Exporters
estimated a loss of $2.5 billion for the sector in 2013.
"The expectation is that there will not be the same inflated
prices as last year," said Aedson Pereira, an analyst at Informa
Economics FNP. He said prices would rise between 5 and 10
percent, noting there is slightly less demand for Brazil's crops
given stronger harvests in the United States.
($1 = 2.3595 reais)
