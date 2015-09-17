RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 Brazilian hydrated
ethanol sales jumped 56 percent in August compared with a year
earlier, Sindicom, an association of Brazilian fuels
distributors, said on Thursday, as state-run oil company
Petrobras declined to cut gasoline and diesel prices, making
biofuels more competitive.
Meanwhile a slowing Brazilian economy caused gasoline sales
to fall 13 percent and diesel sales to fall 6.9 percent in
August compared with August 2014, said Sindicom, whose members
are responsible for about 80 percent of Brazilian fuel sales.
Fuel Type Change vs Change Change
August 2014 August Jan-Aug vs
vs July year
earlier
Hydrated Ethanol 56% 2.3% 45%
Gasoline -13 -4.0% -6.9%
Diesel -6.9 1.5% -3.3%
Vehicular Natural Gas -7.1 -3.3% -8.0
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)