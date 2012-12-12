* Growth in fuel demand decoupled from economic growth
* Distributors tripled infrastructure investment in two
years
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 11 Brazilians are using so
much gasoline that it is te sti ng t he l imits on the c ountry's
supply chain, fuel distributors association Sindicom said on
Tuesday.
Even with anemic economic growth this year, gasoline
consumption is set to climb 12.2 percent in 2012 above last year
and is causing delivery delays to gas stations in some re mote
and fas t-developing parts of the country, Sindicom's President
Alisio Vaz said.
Vaz said growth models in the fuels sector long used to
forecast demand have begun to break down.
"We have Chinese-level increases in gasoline sales that have
decoupled from economic growth. It's been a big effort to keep
the market supplied," he told journalists.
Total fuel sales -- including jet fuel, cooking gas and
ethanol -- in the world's sixth largest economy, are rising 6.3
percent a year. The Sindicom numbers are preliminary estimates
of 2012 consumption and will only be finalized next year.
Brazil, once one of the region's fastest-growing economies,
is expected to grow just 1 percent in 2012. Growth has stalled
in part from lack of roads, trains and ports. Infrastructure has
not kept up with increasing automobile purchases.
The tiny northern state of Amapa recorded general fuel
shortages this year, Vaz said, while some gas stations in other
states in the remote Northeast were occasionally without fuel.
"We have bottlenecks in infrastructure that challenge
gasoline and diesel delivery to the ports of the Northeast," he
said. "Refineries are also at their limit in terms of
production."
Vaz said fuel distributors increased investments in
infrastructure and distribution to 1 billion reais ($481
million) in 2012 compared with 300 million reais in 2009 to meet
the demand.
"We are talking about 20 percent growth in the demand for
gasoline in the Northeast in 2012," he said. "It's hard to keep
the country supplied with the same infrastructure we had 20
years ago."
Other states where the demand for gasoline will grow more
than 20 percent this year include agricultural powerhouse Mato
Grosso, Piaui and Maranhao.
Part of the reason behind the rapid growth in gasoline sales
growth was a 10.4 percent drop in h ydrous ethanol consumption
th is year. Hydrous ethanol fuels the country's flex-fuel car
fleet that can also run on gasoline.
With the tighter supplies and higher cost of ethanol from
the lackluster sugar cane crop this year, motorists of flex-fuel
cars have migrated in mass to gasoline, exacerbating already
tight supplies of the fuel.
The state-run oil company Petrobras is absorbing
billions of dollars in losses annually from importing gasoline
to make up for its refining shortfall on the domestic market.
The government holds gasoline prices artificially low for
consumers and Petrobras has to cover the spread between domestic
and foreign prices.
Diesel consumption will probably rise 6.8 percent in Latin
America's largest economy.