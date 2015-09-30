GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pull back, but on track for winning week
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Tuesday it will raise the price of gasoline by 6 percent, and diesel by 4 percent, at refineries in Brazil.
The price change will take effect on Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level
May 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.