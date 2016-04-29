RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 Brazilian production of gasoline rose in March compared with the same month a year earlier while output of diesel fell, Brazil's petroleum regulator ANP said on its website on Friday.

Production of A-type gasoline, or gasoline without any ethanol added, rose 17 percent to 14.4 million barrels in March compared with the same month in 2015 while diesel output fell 3.7 percent to 24.6 million barrels in the month. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira)