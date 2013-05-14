SAO PAULO May 14 Brazilian asset managers have to adapt their strategies to a set of new conditions governing the local economy, such as low interest rates and a declining government debt burden, central bank director Aldo Mendes said on Tuesday.

Fund managers in Brazil - who for years took advantage of the nation's high borrowing costs, paid for by the government, to make profits - need to embrace "a cultural change" that encompasses investing in assets other than government bonds to generate returns, Mendes said at an industry event in São Paulo.