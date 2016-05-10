SAO PAULO May 10 Verde Asset Management SA,
Brazil's largest hedge fund, posted the strongest returns in
five months in April as an across-the-board market rally in
Latin America's largest economy helped fuel wagers on the
country's currency and local debt.
Increased optimism that President Dilma Rousseff will be
removed from office and replaced with a more market-friendly
administration helped alter the trend of Brazil's asset prices
in recent weeks, Chief Investment Officer Luis Stuhlberger wrote
in a letter to investors released on Tuesday.
According to the letter, Verde FIC FIM fund's returns last
month reflected the "view and positioning of the firm about
Brazil asset classes," which include a stable currency and
bigger room for a decline in debt yields. Stuhlberger stuck to
his call that domestic equity prices are reflecting "exaggerated
optimism" over Rousseff's departure.
Verde FIC FIM booked a consolidated return of 1.76 percent
in April, the biggest since November. That compared with a
return of 1.08 percent posted by Brazil's benchmark CDI
interbank interest rate in the month.
The fund's currency book gained 0.45 percent last month. The
fixed-income investment book rose 0.51 percent, while the
equities book dipped 0.20 percent in April.
Verde FIC FIM was up 1.08 percent in January-April, below
the CDI's 4.34 percent return in the same period. In March, the
fund lost 2.47 percent, its steepest monthly decline since
October 2008.
With the U.S. dollar failing to follow a defined trend in
the wake of a decision by Federal Reserve policymakers to delay
a much-anticipated interest rate increase, the fund's attentions
have turned to China, where the potential for deterioration
remains "significant," the letter said.
At the end of last month, Verde oversaw about 35 billion
reais ($10 billion) in clients' money through a number of
investment vehicles. One of them is the larger Verde Master FIM
fund, which had nearly 13 billion reais under
administration in late April, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.4730 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by G Crosse)