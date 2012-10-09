* Sales fall 34 pct, new launches plummet 57 pct
* Drop in line with turnaround plan amid weak demand
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 8 Brazilian homebuilder
Gafisa's sales and project launches plunged in the
third quarter, according to a regulatory filing, as the company
focuses on a turnaround plan to address weaker demand for new
housing.
Sales during the quarter fell to 689.4 million reais ($339.6
million), a 34 percent drop from a year earlier, the company
said. New launches dropped to 451.9 million reais ($222.6
million), a 57 percent decline.
Brazil's market for new homes has cooled over the past year
as Latin America's biggest economy stagnated, leaving
homebuilders to grapple with slowing demand after years of
blockbuster growth.
After startling investors early in the year with a sharp and
sudden drop in volumes, Gafisa embarked on an overhaul of its
troubled Tenda unit, which focuses on low-income housing, and
slowed expansion of some of its other businesses.
In Monday's filing with Brazil's stock market regulator the
company said the continued reduction in sales and project
launches was in line with "the implementation of the turnaround
strategy."
($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting By Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Paulo Prada;
Editing by Richard Pullin)