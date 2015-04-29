SAO PAULO, April 29 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday that it had been approached by groups of investors interested in taking a stake in one or two of the company's divisions.

The builder said the investors were looking to buy a stake in the company's mid-range Gafisa unit, the low-income Tenda division, or both. The company did not provide further details.

Gafisa said the potential deal would not scuttle plans to spin off the Tenda unit, adding that the operation will likely stretch into 2016. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)