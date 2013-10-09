SAO PAULO Oct 9 An increase in ethanol output from its latest cane harvest will reduce Brazil's need to import gasoline at least until the second quarter of 2014, ethanol and sugar consultants Datagro said on Wednesday.

Datagro President Plinio Nastari told reporters that the larger cane crop and ethanol output this year has reduced gasoline imports for state-run oil company Petrobras from 680 million liters a month at the start of 2013 to 90 million liters in July and zero in August.

"Ethanol has brought Brazil into equilibrium. It's important that the government and society recognize ethanol's contribution to the trade balance," Nastari said at an annual Global Agribusiness Forum lunch.

Nastari said that annual Brazilian sugar output of 38 million tonnes has been roughly unchanged over the past three years and the increase in cane output this season has gone to increasing ethanol production.

"Drivers are consuming 300 million liters more ethanol per month than they were a year ago and prices are now at about 60 percent that of gasoline in Sao Paulo," he said.

Aside from the increase in the mandatory ethanol blend in gasoline to 25 percent from 20 percent on May 1 this year, Brazilian drivers have responded to the lower price of the pure form of the fuel known as hydrous ethanol sold at the pump.

Consumption of hydrous ethanol has risen to 1.1 billion to 1.2 billion liters per month from 820 million liters on average per month in 2012.

Nastari expects current levels of consumption to remain steady through the start of next year's cane crush that will begin in April.

At its peak, ethanol consumption reached 1.5 billion liters a month in 2009, but a drop in cane, and subsequently ethanol, production caused prices to rise and motorists switched back to gasoline.

In 2009 and 2010, ethanol divided the non-diesel fuel market with gasoline 50-50. The biofuel's market share of the light vehicles fuel market is now about 35 percent. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Fabiola Gomes; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)