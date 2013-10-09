SAO PAULO Oct 9 An increase in ethanol output
from its latest cane harvest will reduce Brazil's need to import
gasoline at least until the second quarter of 2014, ethanol and
sugar consultants Datagro said on Wednesday.
Datagro President Plinio Nastari told reporters that the
larger cane crop and ethanol output this year has reduced
gasoline imports for state-run oil company Petrobras
from 680 million liters a month at the start of 2013 to 90
million liters in July and zero in August.
"Ethanol has brought Brazil into equilibrium. It's important
that the government and society recognize ethanol's contribution
to the trade balance," Nastari said at an annual Global
Agribusiness Forum lunch.
Nastari said that annual Brazilian sugar output of 38
million tonnes has been roughly unchanged over the past three
years and the increase in cane output this season has gone to
increasing ethanol production.
"Drivers are consuming 300 million liters more ethanol per
month than they were a year ago and prices are now at about 60
percent that of gasoline in Sao Paulo," he said.
Aside from the increase in the mandatory ethanol blend in
gasoline to 25 percent from 20 percent on May 1 this year,
Brazilian drivers have responded to the lower price of the pure
form of the fuel known as hydrous ethanol sold at the pump.
Consumption of hydrous ethanol has risen to 1.1 billion to
1.2 billion liters per month from 820 million liters on average
per month in 2012.
Nastari expects current levels of consumption to remain
steady through the start of next year's cane crush that will
begin in April.
At its peak, ethanol consumption reached 1.5 billion liters
a month in 2009, but a drop in cane, and subsequently ethanol,
production caused prices to rise and motorists switched back to
gasoline.
In 2009 and 2010, ethanol divided the non-diesel fuel market
with gasoline 50-50. The biofuel's market share of the light
vehicles fuel market is now about 35 percent.
