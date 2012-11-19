MUMBAI Nov 19 Brazil's economy will grow more than 4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with the year-ago period, Brazil's central bank deputy governor Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva said on Monday.

"After growing by 2.7 percent in 2011, output is expected to be expanding by more than 4 percent" in the fourth quarter of the year, he said in a speech, referring to gross domestic product.

He was speaking at a seminar on capital flows in Mumbai organised by the Reserve Bank of India and the Asian Development Bank. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)