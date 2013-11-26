BRASILIA Nov 26 The Brazilian economy grew 1.5 percent in 2012 and not the 0.9 percent previously reported by the national statistics agency, President Dilma Rousseff was quoted as saying by a Spanish newspaper on Tuesday.

Rousseff, a leftist economist, said the growth data was revised this week.

In recent months the IBGE has made some changes to the way it calculates the country's gross domestic product, which it said may lead to revisions of past growth numbers.

"We knew that it wasn't 0.9 percent (growth), that the GDP was underestimated," Rousseff was quoted as saying in an interview with the Portuguese-version of Spanish daily El Pais.

The government statistics agency, IBGE, did not confirm it has revised last year's GDP print, but said it will announce any revisions when it releases economic growth figures for the third quarter on Dec. 3.