BRASILIA Aug 14 General Motors Co will
invest 6.5 billion reais ($2.8 billion) in Brazil over the next
five years, Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters in Brasilia after meeting President
Dilma Rousseff, Barra said the new investment will spent on new
products, technology and maintaining plants. She said there were
some mid-term challenges ahead, but that GM was committed to one
of its most important markets.
Barra said she also thanked Rousseff for tax incentives for
automakers and improved credit conditions in Brazil.
Brazil's auto industry, which makes up one-fifth of the
country's manufacturing output, has slashed production by 16
percent in the first seven months of the year and laid off
thousands of workers.
(1 US dollar = 2.2696 Brazilian real)
(Reporting by Carolina Marcello; Writing by Alonso Soto;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)