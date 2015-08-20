By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Aug 20 Germany and Brazil committed on
Thursday to a joint stance on climate change, a move that puts
the largest economies in Europe and Latin America on the same
page ahead of global climate talks in Paris in December.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff focused mainly on environmental cooperation during a
24-hour visit by the German leader that was also aimed at
boosting trade and investment in Brazil's stagnant economy.
"We agreed on common actions to deal with one of the most
important challenges of the 21st Century," Rousseff said.
She said Brazil is committed to reducing deforestation in the
Amazon to zero by 2030.
The COP-21 meeting in Paris will seek a binding agreement on
how to share the burden of capping global warming at 2 degrees
Celsius (3.6 degrees F) above pre-industrial levels or lower.
Putting money behind its commitment, the German government
announced 550 million euros ($615.78 million) in financing for
environmental programs in Brazil.
Germany's Development Ministry will provide Brazil 525
million euros ($587.79 million) in loans to fund the development
of renewable energy sources and to preserve tropical forests.
Germany also donated 23 million euros ($25.75 million) to help
Brazil establish a rural land registry aimed at enhanced
monitoring of deforestation.
Rousseff, whose government is reeling from the worst
economic downturn in three decades and a massive corruption
scandal, briefed Merkel on Brazil's ambitious infrastructure
plans and invited German companies to bid for concessions in
building roads, ports, railroads and airports.
Foreign and local companies alike have complained for
decades about the difficulty of doing business in Brazil due to
red tape and slow-moving bureaucratic agencies.
In an interview with Germany's Handelsblatt business daily,
Rousseff said Brazil was working on a rule that would grant
automatic approval for applications that are not decided upon
within a certain time frame.
Germany is Brazil's fourth-largest trade partner. Mexico has
displaced Brazil as Germany's top partner in Latin America.
Merkel and Rousseff said they want to speed up negotiations
on a European Union trade deal with the South American bloc
Mercosur that have dragged on for 15 years.
The exchange of proposals for tariff reductions, now
scheduled for the end of this year, has been held up by
Argentina's economic crisis.
Germany is interested in two-speed negotiations to get talks
going with the Mercosur countries that are ready. Merkel told
reporters that Rousseff is also keen to move ahead.
($1 = 0.8932 euros)
