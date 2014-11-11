BRIEF-COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SHARES AND AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE PHYSICAL COBALT AND COBALT-RELATED ROYALTIES
* COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD, OFFERING OF SHARES AND AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE PHYSICAL COBALT AND COBALT-RELATED ROYALTIES
BRASILIA Nov 11 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA on Tuesday posted a third-quarter loss of 245.1 million reais ($95.87 million), above the loss of 197 million reais recorded in the same quarter last year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and aircraft leasing, an industry gauge of operating profit known as EBITDAR, rose 24.2 percent to 462.8 million reais in the third quarter from a year ago. (1 US dollar = 2.5565 Brazilian real) (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LIMA, April 24 Workers at mining company Southern Copper Corp in Peru have reached a deal with management to end a two-week strike, a union official and a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday.